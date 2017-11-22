I’ve gone from 15 fans to 1,000! I love it, says Yeomans

Jan Yeomans says he is still loving life at Boston United, after agreeing to extend his contract.

Up until joining the Pilgrims in February, the defender was turning out for Radcliffe Olympic in the East Midlands Counties League - four levels below the National League North.

Jan Yeomans.

But after scoring on his debut as United beat Chorley he hasn’t looked back and last week signed a contract extension until the end of the season.

“It’s massively different to last year,” said Yeomans, who has gone from playing in front of a handful of supporters to a home stadium filled with more than 1,000 fans.

“It’s gone from 15 fans to all this. I love it, love it.

“I would never have thought it. I never thought I’d be stood here now.”

Jan Yeomans.

“I just used to wake up on a Saturday and look forward to playing with my friends.

“The fans have got behind me and I love that as I’ve never had that before.”

But now he’s got the bug, Yeomans is adamant that the Jakemans Stadium is where he wants to call home.

“This is the club I want to be at,” he added, while also thanking his former team.

“But to be fair to Radcliffe, they helped me out and made me want to step up and be where I am at right now.

“They had great management and gave me the support to get here.”

Yeomans was an ever-present last season after making his debut, starting the final 14 contests.

But this campaign he found himself slipping behind Brad Beatson in the pecking order and out of the squad for the opening five games.

Biut since then he has become a regular once more, even if that has meant playing in the heart of defence and at right back, as well as his favoured slot on the left.

“I have to do it for the team,” he said.

“The team I used to be at used to stick me anywhere on the field, so I fancy it anywhere as long as I’m on the pitch.

“Stick me anywhere and I’ll try my best.”