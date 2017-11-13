I've got a good squad - I've tried signing some of them before! New Boston United boss Elliott rules out sweeping changes

Craig Elliott has ruled out making sweeping changes to the Boston United squad - telling his Pilgrims players they will have the chance to prove themselves.

The incoming manager has done his homework on his new team, and believes the talent he has inherited is more than capable of climbing up the National League North table… after all, he has tried signing some of them before.

“The squad is a good one,” he said, stressing his first task will be to improve his squad, not swap them.

“Sometimes you look at teams down the bottom and think they’ve got poor squads.

“That’s not the case here.

“There are good players - I’ve even tried signing a couple of them in the past.”

Elliott’s commitments with previous club Shaw Lane mean he has had to scrub up on the squad by watching videos.

However, he praised the work done by caretaker boss Karl Hawley, adding: “It’s a competitive league and no game’s easy.

“You’re away at big teams with good grounds, but I want to get us winning those matches.

“I think the process is going in the right direction.

“I’m hearing Karl Hawley’s done a great job getting the lads going and playing the right way.

“It’s my job to improve on that and start winning a few more games.”