I want to be the main Mani! Dieseruvwe wants to add to Pilgrims tally... but he’ll have to wait until Monday

Mani Dieseruvwe is looking to add to his Boston United account.

But he will have to wait until Monday.

The Pilgrims loanee has not been given permission to feature against parent club Kidderminster Harriers on Good Friday.

But three days later he could well be lining up for the Pilgrims as they host Gloucester City.

And he will be looking to score again after opening his account against Telford.

“As a striker,it’s all you’re judged on,” Dieseruvwe said. “I’d rather have a bad game and score a goal.

“But I’ve got to put myself about and work hard for the team.”

The 22-year-old is enjoying a return to first team action since linking up with the Pilgrims, and appreciates the supportive words which have come from boss Adam Murray.

He added: “It’s good to be getting out there and playing again, it’s what every footballer wants to do.

“I’m still finding my sharpness.

“I just need to bring out that potential that’s in me and repay the manager.”

Both Friday’s game at Aggborough and Monday’s home fixture kick off at 3pm.