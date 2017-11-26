“If you raise your hand you get sent off!” Elliott praises Boston United’s fighting spirit but believes Kidderminster should have finished the game with 10 men

Craig Elliott gave his Boston United side full marks for their fighting spirit - but was left baffled as opponents Kidderminster Harriers ended yesterday’s FA Trophy tie with 10 men.

Late goals from Adam Curry and Kabongo Tshiumanga saw the hosts cancel out strikes from Andre Brown and Joe Ironside to force a replay at Aggborough on Tuesday night.

However, a flashpoint which saw Harriers keeper Brandon Hall shove Reece Thompson in the face with the ball still in play left many confused as to why he was allowed to remainin the game.

Referee Declan Bourne had a full view of the incident and bizarrely decided to book both players and award the away side a free kick.

“I think the keeper could have been sent off,” Elliott said.

“I thought he raised his hand, and if you raise your hand you get sent off.

“That’s for referees to sort out but I’m not sure on his decision.”

Discussing his side’s response to Kidderminster taking a deserved 2-0 lead, Elliott added: “I can’t praise them enough.

“That’s what it’s about, that winning mentality and not wanting to lose.

“You’ve got to give them 10 out of 10 in that respect.

“We were coming on strong and created a few further chances at the end.

“I thought we were unlucky not to snatch it. Fair play to them, we came back strong.

“Kidderminster are a good team and move the ball well.

“We slowly crept into it.”