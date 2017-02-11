Imp-ressive! Simmons says Lincoln City buzz will aid his Boston United goals tally

Alex Simmons believes that the buzz at Lincoln City this season can help him improve his game.

The striker is back at Boston United for his third loan spell, but still trains with the Red Imps during the week.

It’s been a season to savour for Danny Cowley’s squad - who are preparing for an FA Cup last-16 match away at Premier League Burnley, as well as topping the National League.

And being around that sense of expectation and self-belief at Sincil Bank is rubbing off on the young striker.

“I’m still training with Lincoln as well as Boston,” Simmons said.

“Everything there’s really positive at the moment.

“Everyone works really hard in training.

“It rubs off on you and makes you want to be part of it.”

While Simmons hopes that his long-term future could still be with Lincoln, he is targeting goals with the Pilgrims for the remainder of the season.

“You play your game and do your best for your team,” added Simmons, who also netted twice against Boston for Halifax this term.

“A few more goals for Boston will be nice.

“I’ve enjoyed my times at Boston.

“I’ve enjoyed all the times, the lads here are brilliant just like last time.”

As well as hoping to add to his Boston tally, the forward wants to see the club pick up as many points as possible.

He continued: “We want to put a good run together, push ourselves up the league and see how far we can push ourselves up.

“The season’s already turned round recently, let’s see how far we can go.”

United return to action against Chorley at the Jakemans Stadium on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).