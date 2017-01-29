Injured Pepe-Ngoma isn’t giving up on his Boston United career

Herve Pepe-Ngoma wants a second chance to build a successful career at Boston United, according to Kalern Thomas.

The German midfielder arrived at the Jakemans Stadium with high hopes this summer, but a knee injury ended his season in September after just nine appearances.

And despite his contract coming to an end in the closed season, Pepe-Ngoma is determined to prove to Adam Murray that he has what it takes to succeed.

“That’s all he’s going on about, when he’s back he doesn’t want to be anywhere else, he wants to be back here,” said Thomas, Pepe-Ngoma’s teammate and long-time friend.

“He said he’ll be back in August and ready for the start of the season.

“He will have to work hard even before pre-season, putting in extra work. But he’ll be fine.”