Insider knowledge! Rollins hopes training ground work can give Boston United the edge over Carl Piergianni’s Salford City

Jay Rollins is hoping that some insider knowledge can help him get the better of high-flying Salford City.

It’s second-bottom versus second in a Halloween special at the Jakemans Stadium tonight.

But Rollins is hoping he can help rip up the form guide and move Boston United out of the National League North’s relegation zone at the expense of the Ammies.

And with former Boston teammates Carl Piergianni and Mani Dieseruvwe in the City squad, he is hoping some training ground knowledge may give him the edge.

“I always used to try to get through him (Piergianni) in training,” Rollins laughed.

“It would be nice to do it in a game so we’ll see.

“I’ve just got to concentrate on my game and doing the best for the side.

“Everyone knows they’ve got a lot of good players in their squad, especially Carl.

“He’s done loads here at the club with Boston.

“It will be good to see him as well.”

Rollins and Piergainni are two of the club’s past three players of the season and will be going head-to-head for the first time.

Rollins featured in both of the Pilgrims’ matches against the Ammies last season, scoring in the 3-3 draw in Salford and playing the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 home win.

The match will be caretaker boss Karl Hawley’s first game in charge following Adam Murray’s resignation.

And a 3-0 win could see United move out of the bottom three.

“We need the win, simple as that,” Rollins said.

“We’ve got a good record in the league at home on Tuesday nights and we hope it can continue.

“You look at the squad, we’ve got a good team.

“It’s just finding how we can work together best.

“You get a run in this league and you’re right back in it, that’s the way it works.

“Anything can happen.”

Salford keeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinitaing during his side’s 2-1 win against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, but will be eligible to feature as his ban begins at the weekend.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 7.45pm.