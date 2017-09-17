Jack keen to show he is the lad for United

Jack Thomas hopes Boston United will be the place where he gets to really show what he is made of.

The midfielder, 21, made his debut in Saturday after joining on loan from Mansfield Town.

“I’ve been doing well in training but I wasn’t getting the game time, so when Adam wanted me it was a no-brainer,” said Thomas, who was handed his senior debut by Pilgrims boss Murray when he was Stags boss.

“Every footballer will tell you there’s nothing more imprtant than playing regularly and that’s what I want.

“He (Mansfield boss Steve Evans) has brought a lot of quality payers in and I know it’ll be hard for me to break in, so I wanted to come out on loan and show people what I can do.

“Adam’s the one who gave me my chance in first team football and I really enjoyed playing under him so I’m looking forward to it.”

United also brought in free agent Liam Wakefield, 23.

The defender has been without a club since leaving Morecambe in the summer, and Murray hopes he will be a boost to his backline.

Wakefield, who has also played for Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley, made his debut from the bench after the club got the necessary paperwork to the FA two minutes before Friday’s midday deadline.

“It was a bit of a scramble,” said Murray.

“I was amazed Liam didn’t have a club as he is a solid defender.

“He’s a great addition to the team.

“I didn’t want to throw him straight in as he’s not played this season.

“But coming on will have helped him.

“He’s been doing a lot of work.”

Boston are also looking to make Brad McGowan’s move to the club permanent after his loan from parent club Alfreton Town ended at the weekend.

Murray said: “Brad is a proper centre half.

“If we can get him tied down and get in another centre half to make us more solid that will be a good thing,” he added.

“He knows what it takes. He’s used to going to work and then training.

“He’s used to 1,000 balls in the box and then defending them and clearing his lines.”

But one player who won’t feature again is centre back Jack Cowgill.

He told Murray he no-longer wanted to be part of the squad.

Murray said: “I didn’t see it coming in terms of the decision that was made.

“We took a lot of players from higher-up leagues who we thought had a lot of potential and a hunger to push themselves on again.

“The bit we gambled on was getting used to the non-league mentality, training at 7pm at night and stuff like that.

“We’ve had some who haven’t been able to get their heads round that and it’s cost us.

“I’m not blaming Jack for the goals we’ve conceded, but we have conceded a lot of goals and that needs changing.”

As he was under contract for the season, United will hold Cowgill’s registration.

If he wishes to find another club then the Pilgrims will have to consent.