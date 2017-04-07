Jack the lad never saw himself playing for Boston United

Despite watching Boston United from the York Street terraces as a kid, Jack Broadhead never thought he’d become a Pilgrims player.

And that’s because more than a decade ago the 22-year-old was in the away end, cheering on League Two rivals Mansfield Town.

But after completing a deadline day switch from Mickleover Sports, Broadhead says he is keen to play his part in helping United return to the Football League.

“It’s a massive cliub and you don’t need any more reason to sign,” the former Chesterfield and Worksop player said.

“When I was young I remember them in the Football League, I came and watched them against Mansfield a few times.

“Everyone knows Boston aren’t where they should be, they should be higher than this.

“I want to help get them back up there, that’s part of the reason why I signed.

“I didn’t think I’d be a Boston player, I was in a Mansfield shirt back then. But weird things happen.

“My dad isn’t a football snob, he’s the kind of guy who watches any kind of matches, local pub team or the Premier League.

“At that time we were watching Mansfield and happened to come here.”

Broadhead admitted that his move to Boston was made easier by the vision of Adam Murray, himself a former Stags boss.

And, despite being able to play in defence, he is happy that his new bos is currently utilising him in his favoured midfield role.

“I’ve had a chat with the gaffer about where the club’s heading ann I’m very impressed and want to be a part of it,” he added.

“I prefer midfield, I have to say.

“I’m probably better suited there. I’m tall but a but lanky and streaky.

“I’m more suited to midfield and I like to get on the ball.”