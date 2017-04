Callum Johnson has been forced to pull out of his scheduled Commonwealth title bout this weekend.

The Boston boxer was due to make the first defence of his light heavyweight belt against Haiti-born Shiller Hyppolite in Glasgow.

However, Johnson told The Standard that due to issues affecting his training camp he felt he wasn’t able to compete at the levels he has set for himself.

However, he has returned to training and hopes to be back in the ring as soon as possible.