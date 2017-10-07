Keane and Tshimanga start as Boston United look for first away win of the season

Boston United will continue the search for their first away league win of the season at AFC Telford United this afternoon.

The Pilgrims have mustered one point from a possible 18 on the road in the National League North this campaign.

However, they sense today will be a good chance for that victory as the Bucks have had a poor run of form in Staffordshire.

Telford’s 3-2 success against Stockport County last month ended their five-game losing start at New Bucks Head, representing their only three home points from six matches, in which they conceded 19 goals.

Adam Murray has made two changes from the starting XI which beat AFC Mansfield in the FA Cup last week, with Jordan Keane replacing the suspended James Clifton and leading scorer Kabongo Tshimanga coming in for Gregg Smith.

Telford sit 16th in the table, two places and three points above Boston, although a win by two goals or more could see the Pilgrims leapfrog their hosts.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

TELFORD: Singh, White, Wilson, Johnson, Sutton, Royle, Dwyer, Cowans, Dinanga, Marsden, Newby.

SUBS: Gough, McGrory, Lussey, Murphy, Martinez.

UNITED: Willis, Wakefield, Yeomans, McGuire, Killock, McGowan, Rollins, Broadhead, Tshimanga, Thomas, Keane.

SUBS: Adams, Hemmings, Chapman, Hawley, Smith.

REF: Declan Bourne.

Follow @standardduncan on Twitter for live match updates and visit www.bostonstandard.co.uk for a match report and action.

And don’t miss out more interviews, videos, updates and debate at www.facebook.com/bostonunitedbostonstandard.