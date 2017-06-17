Keep up to date with Pilgrims news online

Make sure you keep up to date with all the latest Boston United news - by visiting our dedicated Facebook page.

Boston United - Boston Standard looks at all things Pilgrims and is the perfect place to enter or spark debate about the club.

In addition, all news stories about the club, match reports and previews will be featured, along with photos and video interviews with players.

We also provide a daily trip down memory lane with photos from our archive - the perfect place for a bit of footie nostalgia.

Make sure you like our page by logging on to www.facebook.com/ ~BostonUnitedBostonStandard/