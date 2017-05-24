Keeper Willis eyes a promotion push after joining Boston United

George Willis has arrived at Boston United with his sights firmly set on a promotion push.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper helped Gainsborough Trinity to survive the drop in the National League North last season.

But after being convinced to switch the Northolme for the Jakemans Stadium, the ex-Sheffield United and Alfreton Town stopper wants to be competing at the other end of the table.

“There are a lot of big teams, full-time teams, in the division this year, but I don’t see why we can’t be challenging for at least a play-off spot,” he told The Standard.

“We have to be realistic, but there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be pushing for promotion.

“It’s about getting the balance right in the team, being savvy.

“If we do the right things in training and go about things the right way then we can be up there.

“I know a few people at the club. I played with Karl Hawley at Alfreton and know what he is capable of.”

Left back Bradley Beatson, Willis’ Trinity teammate last season, ex-Mansfield Town midfielder Jamie McGuire and former Barnsley and Fylde centre back Jack Cowgill have also penned Pilgrims deals this week.

And Willis is excited about the prospects next season will bring.

“Adam (Murray) came across really well and sold the club to me,” he continued.

“He told me what he wanted to achieve and spoke about the players he wanted at the club.

“I don’t see why we can’t have a good season.”