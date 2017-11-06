Kittrick rules himself out of Pilgrims job

Steve Kittrick has downplayed his interest in the vacant Boston United manager’s job.

The Scarborough Athletic boss says he has not contacted the Pilgrims to put his name forward.

“It is flattering to be linked with jobs at that level, but there has been no contact at all,” he told The Scarborough News. “I am Scarborough’s manager and I’m really enjoying it.”

Other names believed to be interested are former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town caretaker boss Ian McParland, who watched the side face Salford last week, former midfielder Lee Thompson, now assistant at Stocksbridge, and previous York City boss Gary Mills.

Ex-boss Dennis Greene and Bridlington boss Curtis Woodhouse have both ruled themselves out.