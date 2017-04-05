Let’s finish the season on a high! Batchelor challenges Boston United to keep clean sheet run going

Tom Batchelor wants Boston United to finish their season by delivering more shut-outs.

Saturday’s goalless draw at Brackley saw the Pilgrims record back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this campaign, their fourth refusal to concede in six contests.

And as United prepare for their final five games of the National League North campaign, beginning with Saturday’s arrival of AFC Telford United (KO 3pm), the towering centre back has one message.

“We want more of the same. We want to finish our season on a high” he said.

“We want to keep clean sheets every game, that’s what we aim to do.

“It’s all about picking up as many points as we can, and the best way to help the team to do that is by not letting any in.”

Batchelor, who joined the club in December, believes that recent improvements at the back are the signs of hard work beginning to pay off.

“It’s just a matter of things starting to come together after a few months,” he added.

“When you get a new side together you get inconsistencies as a result.

“But we’re starting to show where we should be at.”