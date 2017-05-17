Line-up confirmed with six new sides

Next season’s National League North line-up has been finalised - and the Pilgrims will be facing six new opponents.

North Ferriby United and Southport will return to the division after being relegated from non-league’s top tier.

York City - who began the 2015-16 season in the Football League - made it back-to-back relegations and will also drop down to the North.

Coming up to the division will be promoted Blyth Spartans, Leamington and Spennymoor Town.

However, Boston will have no contests against old rivals Gloucester City this season after the Tigers were moved to the National League South.

Also leaving the league will be champions AFC Fylde and play-off winners FC Halifax Town, who will join the National League.

Worcester City, Altrincham and Stalybridge Celtic were relegated.

The 2017-18 National League North line-up in full will be: AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity, Harrogate Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Leamington, North Ferriby United, Nuneaton Town, Salford City, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Stockport County, Tamworth, York City.