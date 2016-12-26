Maguire out indefinitely but Clarke returns as Boston Unitede host Gainsborough Trinity

Joe Maguire faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage.

Boston United’s summer signing has been ruled out of action indefinitely after picking up the injury in the December 17 draw at FC United of Manchester.

Maguire will now join Grant Roberts, Herve Pepe-Ngoma, Joe Burgess, Nat Brown and Liam Agnew on the sidelines.

However, there is some good news for the Pilgrim as Shane Clarke will take his place on the bench today, his first involvement since his summer return and subsequent Achilles injury.

Adam Murray has named an unchanged starting XI for today’s Boxing Day clash at home against Lincolnshire rivals Gainsborough Trinity.

He has kept the faith with the side which earned a 3-1 home victory against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday evening.

Jay Rollins and Clarke will be additions to the bench.

Gainsborough are on a run of five games without a win, Tuesday’s draw with Worcester City ending a four-game losing streak.

The Pilgrims currently occupy 13th spot in the National League North, with the Blues in 20th.

However, Trinity are just five points behind Boston and have a game in hand.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Gordon, Robinson, Batchelor, Gatter, St Juste, Chippendale, Hilliard, Smith, Marshall.

SUBS: Clappison, Colley, Clarke, Rollins, Emery.

TRINITY: Willis, Lacey, Beatson, Evans, Quinn, L. Wilson, Reid, Chapman, Worsfold, Jarman, Thewlis.

SUBS: McGovern, Templeton, Burnett, Thornhill, Hands.

REF: Martyn Rawcliffe.