McCarthy joins Boston United coaching staff

Adam Murray has welcomed Dave McCarthy to his coaching staff.

The former Mansfield Town youth coach joined Murray on the bench for yesterday’s 3-0 victory at Boston Town.

While the length of McCarthy’s role with the club is yet to be confirmed, he is helping Murray while assistant Karl Hawley continues his playing duties.

“Dave McCarthy has been working with the goalkeepers,” Murray said.

“I worked with Macca at Mansfield when I first took over.

“He’s played over 500 games at Conference North level and he’s giving us a hand at the minute.

“When Karl’s involved playing, sometimes you need that extra brain to pick.”