McGowan handed Pilgrims debut as Murray makes four changes for Chorley

Brad McGowan will make his Boston United debut this afternoon after being named in Adam Murray’s side to host Chorley.

The Pilgrims will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Tamworth by picking up win number two of the campaign at the Jakemans Stadium.

Defender McGowan, 21, joined on a month’s loan from Alfreton Town last night.

He was an unused substitute when the Pilgrims beat the Reds 3-1 earlier this month.

McGowan is one of four changes to the side from Tuesday night, with Harry Vince, Kabongo Tshimanga and Tyrell Waite replacing Tom Batchelor, Karl Hawley, Mason Warren and Jack Broadhead.

Matt Jansen’s Magpies have picked up four points in as many matches this season.

Matt Urwin.

They kicked off their campaign with an opening day victory at Kidderminster Harriers, which was followed by defeats to Salford and Harrogate either side of a draw with Curzon Ashton.

Former Pilgrims trialist Matt Urwin is in goal for Chorley.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Beatson, Keane, McGowan, Cowgill, Vince, Chapman, Tshimanga, Hemmings, Waite.

SUBS: Warren, Hare, Hawley, Batchelor, McGuire.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Charnock, O’Keefe, Wilson, Gornell, Walker, Cottrell.

SUBS: Whitham, Jarvis, Carver, Likoy-Elumba, Hughes.

REF: Sam Barrott.

