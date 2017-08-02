McGuire focusing on Southport victory to kick-start Boston United’s promotion push

Jamie McGuire believes Boston United’s squad have what it takes to earn promotion.

The Pilgrims midfielder knows all about success in the non-league game, having helped Fleetwood Town climb up from the Conference North to the Football League.

And he believes that a solid start to the season can help his new side to push for a National League place.

“We’ve had a good pre-season and learnt a lot from each other,” the 33-year-old said.

“There are players who have played in the Conference North and higher, and it’s all blending in well.

“I think it all comes down to starting well and getting points. Southport have come down from the Conference so they’ll be a tough team.

“The main thing is that we get going early on.”

Birkenhead-born McGuire maintains an interest in football in his native north west and believes the Sandgrounders will pose a stern test for Boston when the two sides kick off their National League North campaign at Haig Avenue on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“I know Southport well, it’s not far from me,” McGuire added.

“They’ve signed a lot of good, experienced players.

“But I’m not too bothered about Southport.

“It’s all about Boston and how we do on the day.

“Let’s make it about us and try to get those points.”

United have a good record at Southport, who are currently managed by former Pilgrims number two Alan Lewer, having recorded three wins and a draw in their past four visits, not losing at Haig Avenue since September, 2000.