McGuire happy to be showing his ‘horrible’ side at Boston United

Jamie McGuire is hoping to have more chances to show the Boston United fans just how ‘horrible’ he can be.

The combative midfielder has made seven starts for the Pilgrims since his summer move, which includes just one league appearance at the Jakemans Stadium.

But as Boston prepare for Saturday’s National League North trip to AFC Telford United, the 33-year-old remains keen for more match time.

“I’ve been wanting to play for so long, but I think I’ve done my job, what Jamie McGuire does,” the midfielder (pictured) said.

“I’ve been effective, horrible and the opposition don’t like me.

“That’s the main thing, doing my job and working hard to stay in the team.”

The Pilgrims travel to face Telford at New Bucks Head this weekend (KO 3pm).

Victory by two or more goals would see the Pilgrims leapfrog their hosts in the league table.

United have picked up 10 points from their past four meetings with the Bucks, doing the double over Telford last season with a 3-0 home win and 2-1 success in Shropshire.