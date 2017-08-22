Men versus boys! Boston United boss Murray says his team must learn from Spennymoor defeat

Adam Murray says his Boston United side have to get streetwise, describing tonight’s 3-0 defeat to Spennymoor Town as like watching ‘men versus boys’.

“I think it was a very naive performance,” Murray said.

“In the first 45 minutes we were dictated to, we didn’t heed the early warnings and the messages said before the game.

“We didn’t control the game.”

With the Pilgrims trailing to a first-half goal, Boston pushed on for an equaliser after the break.

But the clinical finishing came from the Moors, who netted twice on the break to seal the points.

“We came out second half and changed a few things and got on top, but you can’t miss the opportunities we created.

“If we take one of them the game’s totally different.

“They’ve caught us twice on the break and we’ve had 14 or 15 efforts on goal without really testing the goalkeeper.

“They’ve had five and scored three goals, that’s the difference.”

Murray says that the Moors’ gameplan and teamwork is something his side must now look to emulate.

“We’ve got ot learn from that,” he added.

“When we play on the front foot we look a decent side.

“We have to be better. We lost too many battles first half, too many one on ones - and we didn’t do nothing about it.

“That’s the learning curve, at times it looked like men versus boys.

“Taking nothing away from them, you can tell they’re a team that’s been together for a while. Everybody knows what everybody’s doing.

“They’re a team with momentum. We’re the exact opposite at the minute.”