Millers time? Murray believes Rotherham trialists could have bright futures with Boston United

Adam Murray believes ‘brilliant’ triallists Mason Warren, Kuda Muskwe and Darnelle Bailey-King could all have futures in his Boston United squad.

The trio - who are all on the books of Rotherham United - featured in last night’s 1-0 Lincolnshire Senior Cup victory at Ashby Avenue, with Warren scoring the decisive goal.

Mason Warren.

“They’ve been brilliant,” said Murray, who wants to continue casting an eye over the three attackers in the upcoming weeks.

“I think all three have done well. The goal Mason scored showed that quality.

“Two of them have been in the first team there and we’re still looking to add bits and bobs to the squad.

“If it’s them guys? We’ll wait and see.

“We want to keep them in the building to give them that opportunity, but we like all three of them.”

Striker Muskwe and left-sided player Warren also featured for the Pilgrims in their warm-up match at Boston Town.

The pair have also had previous loan spells at Grantham Town and Harrogate Town, with Muskwe also spending time at Worcester City.

Pacey winger Bailey-King played on loan at Gainsborough Trinity last season.

Murray is a former teammate of Millers manager Paul Warne and his assistant Richie Barker, and he hopes his Pilgrims can continue to work well with Rotherham.

“I know their manager, their assistant manager and the under 21s manager,”Murray added.

“I’ve played with them all.

“We’re striking up a bit of a relationship with them.”