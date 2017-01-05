“Minor setbacks mean major comebacks!” Gregg Smith vows to return better than ever for Boston United

Bad news for the rest of the National League North... Gregg Smith has vowed to come back better than ever.

The Boston United striker looks set to sit out the rest of the season after fracturing and dislocating his ankle in the New Year’s Day victory at Gainsborough Trinity.

But the 26-year-old says that his spell on the sidelines will only bring out an added determination to succeed with the Pilgrims.

“This only makes me want to come back bigger and stronger,” he told The Standard.

“Minor setbacks mean major comebacks.”

Smith - who remains under contract at the Jakemans Stadium until the end of the 2017-18 season - returned to hospital yesterday to have his injury checked on by doctors.

He will return in a fortnight to have his current cast replaced by a full one, and has been told to expect to be out of action for at least three months.

Smith also admitted to being overwhelmed by the good luck messages from fans across the country.

Pilgrims supporters, plus fans from his former clubs such as Stamford and Grantham Town, were quick to pass on their best wishes.

But the striker says he was amazed to begin hearing from those associated with rival clubs, including Darlington 1883, where he has long been seen as enemy number one following a few bruising contests since his days with the Daniels.

“The response has been brilliant from everyone,” he continued.

“The Boston fans have been brilliant with me, they’ve been brilliant with me ever since I joined the club.

“But a lot of other fans have shown me support as well.

“I’ve had a lot from Gainsborough fans, Stamford, Grantham and even Darlington fans.

“The response has been unbelievable from everyone. You don’t realise that until it happens to you.”