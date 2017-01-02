‘Monster’ Gregg Smith has fractured his ankle as Boston United suffer another injury blow

Boston United boss Adam Murray described striker Gregg Smith as ‘superhuman’ for the way he is coping with his fractured ankle.

The 26-year-old target man is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fracture and dislocation to his right ankle after landing badly during the second half of yesterday’s 2-1 win at Gainsborough Trinity.

With no ambulance available to take him to hospital, Smith was left with a two-hour wait inside the Northolme medical room before being transported to Lincoln County Hospital by car.

“It sums the bloke up that he’s in the physio room, his ankle’s not pointing in the right direction, to put it nicely, and he’s chatting as if he’s just opening his Christmas presents,” said manager Murray.

“He’s had no medication. The guy’s a monster.

“I’ve only known him three weeks and he’s a superhuman being, it’s obviously a big blow to us.”

Murray, who remains unbeaten since taking over the Pilgrims dug-out job, praised his squad for keeping their cool as Josh Robinson snatched a 90th-minute winner.

But he also vowed to give Smith the best chance of recovery.

He added: “We have to move on and do everything we can. I’ve got very good contacts in physio departments, as well as our own, so we’ll get him the best treatment we can.

“To lose your captain and such an inspirational figure at that point in the game made us have to change our shape and the way we played.

“We have to give the boys credit for that as it can rock you as a team. We got the three points for Gregg.

“He’s made himself a hero at the club in a short amount of time, and that’s credit to him.

“He wears his heart on the sleeve.

“You come across blokes in life, but there’s not many blokes left in football.

“He’s somebody I’ve only known for a short amount of time, but he’s an absolute warrior.”

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Boston United would like to thank members of Gainsborough Trinity staff for their helping in caring for the player prior to his delayed departure to hospital on Sunday evening.”

The Pilgrims have suffered a bizarrely long list of injuries this season with Smith joining Nat Brown, Shane Clarke, Joe Maguire, Joe Burgess, Liam Agnew, Herve Pepe-Ngoma and Grant Roberts among others who have been out for long spells.