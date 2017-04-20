Much more to come from Pilgrims’ 70% Briscoe - Murray

Adam Murray says Louis Briscoe has much more to offer Boston United.

The former Mansfield Town and Torquay United striker has impressed since linking up with the Pilgrims.

Murray has made it clear he wants to keep the 29-year-old at the club next season, where he thinks he can have a major impact.

“Louis, for me, is probably only 70 per cent fit,” Murray said.

“You’ll see the real Louis Briscoe when he’s had a good pre-season, he’s playing week-in, week-out.

“At this level he’s dynamic, causing problems all over the pitch.

“Whether he’s creating goals or scoring goals, you’ve seen his assists, he’s selfless.

“It’s nice to see and a poignant example of where this team’s at.”