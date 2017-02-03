Murray backs coach Karl to get the best out of United squad

Adam Murray is backing Karl Hawley to get the best out of his Boston United squad - on and off the pitch.

The player-coach has previously worked as part of the Pilgrims manager’s staff at Mansfield Town.

And Murray knows that his 35-year-old signing, who recently joined from Rushall Olympic, won’t let his new teammates settle for second best.

“I’ve known him for a long long time. He’s someone that I trust,” Murray said.

“On the pitch I’ve played with him, off the pitch I’ve worked with him.

“For his age now, these boys will need to catch up with him as hes a very fit lad.

“He’s played at a high level, but he’s played non-league as well, so he knows some of the environment he’ll be going into.

“He sets standards and off the pitch and he’s an excellent coach as well.”

Murray was quick to point out that Hawley’s arrival will not affect his working relationship with assistant Martyn Bunce.

Instead he believes that a third opinion will only help improve team plans.

“I think it’s always good to have another voice,” he added.

“I’m building a good relationship with Martyn, which is working well, and won’t change.

“There’s a lot of work going in off the pitch and it’s interesting to gets Karl’s point of view, as it’s all new to him.

“It’s a fresh voice for the lads as well and new ideas for them.

“It just makes us stronger.”

And the option of using Hawley on the pitch will also add another leader’s voice to the team, as well as improving strength in depth.

Murray continued: “When we put Karl on it ups the standard again, and reassures the players on the pitch that we have got good players in the squd who will push each other and keep the standard high.

“We want to work with this team and see how much we can get out of them until the end of the season.”