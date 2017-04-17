Murray backs Pilgrims defence to show Gloucester what they’re made of

Adam Murray believes his Boston United defence will be back to their best as the Pilgrims host Gloucester City this afternoon.

United appeared to be heading for their fourth straight clean sheet at title-chasing Kidderminster Harriers on Friday, only to be sunk by an 87th-minute sucker punch.

But Murray doesn’t fear that late goal will have a lasting effect on his squad.

He said: “I’ve got every confidence in my defence.

“They’ve been fantastic in recent games.

“Kidderminster are the best side in the league for me, and we came so close to stopping them scoring.

“I expect us to go back to what we’re doing well against Gloucester.

“We want to keep winning, maintain momentum and finish the season with as many points as possible.”

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.