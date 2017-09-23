Murray believes Boston United are 'on the verge' of forcing their way into the top half and play-off contention

Adam Murray is backing his Boston United side to begin climbing the National League North table.

The Pilgrims boss praised his side’s battling qualities as they fought back from a goal down to earn a point against Darlington at the Jakemans Stadium this afternoon.

And, after a period of comings and goings down York Street, Murray is confident his squad is now better equipped to force their way into contention for one of the six available play-off spots.

“You don’t win anything in September,” the manager said.

“In this league you win two or three games and you’re back in the mix.

“We’re on the verge of that and we have to keep believing in what we do.

“We’ve gone through a period of transition over the past couple of weeks and we look more like an outfit that can compete with the better teams in the league.

“The pleasing thing for me was that, as a unit, we look solid, organised and effective.”

Keeper George Willis may not have had a save to make all afternoon, but he found himself picking the ball out of his net as Stephen Thompson fired the Quakers ahead from the penalty spot after Boston’s James Clifton had seen an earlier spot kick saved.

However, persistence paid off as Kabongo Tshimanga earned a draw.

“I think it was a very tight game,” Murray continued.

“They’re a decent outfit and have been play-off contenders for the last couple of years.

“I thought we were outstanding today and if we score the penalty the game swings in out favour and we end up edging it.”

“But these things happen. We had good efforts and opportunities.

“We gave away a sloppy goal which was annoying, but a draw was probably the fair result.”

Murray added that he believes Clifton changed his mind at the last minute, which led to one-time Pilgrims trialist Adam Bartlett making the save.

“I think, overhearing him in the changing room, he did change his mind,” Murray said.

“It’s not great but these things happen. You get on with it.”