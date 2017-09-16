Murray brings in fresh faces to Boston United... now to get back to the training ground

Adam Murray is looking forward to going more in-depth with his squad now the flurry of early season matches are over.

The Pilgrims have played 11 matches in the 12-weeks since the season kicked off.

But following Monday night’s contest against Bradford Park Avenue, Boston aren’t scheduled for another midweek match until Boxing Day, unless a cup contest needs a replay.

And Murray believes that this will give him more time to work on tactics and drill his players on the training ground.

“It’s been a ridiculous schedule this start to the season,” he said.

“Hopefully now we can take a step back to analyse the first part of the season.

“We had a staff meeting the other day and said how we haven’t been able to go in-depth with our coaching as it’s been prepare for a game, recover, prepare for a game, recover.

“We’re throwing new shapes on the lads and they’ve taken them on board.

“That’s fantastic, but it will be nice to settle down and have a full week.”

To compensate for missing out on one of two training sessions per week due to matches, the Pilgrims squad have also been meeting up on Mondays.

But due to the quick turnaround of contests, these have not been rigorous training sessions.

Murray added: “The players are part time, but the fact they are willing to come in on a Monday, play on a Tuesday and train on a Thursday is a credit to them.

“The commitment is fantastic, there won’t be many part-time clubs where players give the commitment that ours do.”

Murray has bolstered his squad this week with the arrival of Jack Thomas and Liam Wakefield.

Thomas, 21, played under Murray at Mansfield Town and arrives from the Stags on a month-long loan.

Twenty-three-year-old free agent Liam Wakefield has also linked up.

His former clubs include Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe.

Both are eligible to feature in today’s FA Cup clash with Haughmond at the Jakemans Stadium (KO 3pm).