Murray encouraged as Boston United’s ‘baby deer’ find their feet

Adam Murray likened his Boston United squad to a ‘baby deer’ - but insists there will be no fawning to the opposition.

The Pilgrims manager promised changes to personnel after a stop-start beginning to the National League North campaign.

And since then he has brought in defender Liam Wakefield and midfielder Jack Thomas, as well as making centre back Brad McGowan’s loan spell from Alfreton permanent.

But in order to juggle the numbers, Taron Hare and Tyrell Waite have been loaned out to Gainsborough Trinity (three months) and Matlock Town (one month) respectively, while keeper Harry Payne has signed a dual registration with Boston Town.

“We’re like a baby deer. They’re a little bit wobbly when they’re born,” Murray said, describing the start to the season.

“But we’re finding our feet at the minute and looking a lot more stable.

“I can only see us looking stronger and more stable from this point.”

Murray - who says his search to bolster his squad is far from over - admits his summer rebuild didn’t bring the right balance to the Jakemans Stadium.

But he is happier with his side’s performances following a few changes.

“Our recruitment was young, hungry and with potential and it didn’t work,” he said.

“We missed that grit and bite and know-how.

“We’re trying to tweak that now.

“It’s been a learning curve for me as a manager.

“Whether it’s Premier League or Conference North, you never get all your signings correct and we’ve identified that early.

“I think it’s put us in a much better place.

“We’re still looking to make a couple more additions and I think that, by Christmas, we’ll be right in the mix.”