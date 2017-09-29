Murray expects bite as Boston United face AFC Mansfield in FA Cup

Adam Murray admits there will be some ‘bite’ to Boston United’s FA Cup clash at AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

The Pilgrims boss - a former Mansfield Town player and manager - will return to his old patch with his sights set firmly on a place in the fourth qualifying round (KO 3pm).

The Bulls - who were set up by three former Stags directors following a series of boardroom disputes at Field Mill - currently ply their trade in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

And while Murray admits his return to the town will bring its own sub-plot, he is adamant that victory is first and foremost on his mind.

“I haven’t dreamed of that, to be honest,” he said when asked about a return to Mansfield. “I’ve had my 10 years there. It’s another game for us.

“There’s obviously a lot of connections there and ex-Mansfield players here so there’ll be a bit of bite.

“But we want a right crack at this. We want to compete in everything this season.”

The Bulls squad includes former Pilgrims Matt Wilson, James Cullingworth and Connor Smythe and former youth teamer Cameron Dear as well as ex-Stags keeper Jason White.