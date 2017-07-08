Murray ‘gutted’ as winger leaves Boston United without seeing match action

Adam Murray says he was ‘gutted’ that Pearson Mwanyogo has left Boston United - without seeing match action.

The summer signing joined from Solihull Moors, but due to a family bereavement his personal circumstances have changed.

“We’re a little bit gutted on that one,”Murray admitted.

“We had a lot of chats with Pearson and his family to make sure we got the right blend.

“Unfortunately, he had a loss in the family which altered his ability to commit to us.

“It was only right by him we didn’t hold him to ransom.

“We run a tight ship and a strict regime, so we made the call early.”