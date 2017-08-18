Murray happy to see Pilgrims midfielder Broadhead back in action

Adam Murray was delighted to see Jack Broadhead return from injury and complete his first 90 minutes of the league campaign.

The midfielder was forced from the pitch following a head collision at Southport on the opening day of the season.

But he returned for Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Tamworth, figuring from the first whistle to last.

“He’s fine. He saw the doctor on Saturday. He wasn’t fit to play Saturday but ok (for Tamworth),” said boss Murray.

“He’s trained and worked hard. He put a good shift in.

“He’s 100 per cent and he’s fine.”

Murray was also pleased to see Kabongo Tshimanaga score his first league goal of the season on Tuesday after coming on at half time.

He added: “He’s a good player and he’s got lots of attributes.

“He’s very raw but we need him to learn the overall game to start more.

“We always feel we can create chances with him. It’s a case of building him up.”