Murray has no fears about facing title-chasers Fylde

Adam Murray says he doesn’t fear title-chasing AFC Fylde.

The Pilgrims were thrashed 9-2 by the Coasters earlier this season, before Murray was appointed Pilgrims boss.

And with Fylde arriving at the Jakemans Stadium knowing they could clinch top spot and promotion from the National League North if they beat their hosts, or results go their way elsewhere, Murray says his side aren’t arriving just to roll over.

He said: “It’s never nice (watching other teams celebrate). If I’m being honest, I was usually the one winning titles at places.

“We’re good against the good teams, we can be very organised and disciplined.

“When you go into those games as a player and the opposition’s a little off the cuff and can play without that freedom, it’s tough to play against.

“It’s one we normally turn up in. I’ve got no qualms about the game.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.