Murray hoping to bolster his Pilgrims squad ahead of Bradford contest

Boston United are hoping to unveil some new signings ahead of Saturday’s league fixture at Bradford Park Avenue.

The Pilgrims have brought Richard Brodie into the fold this week, but boss Adam Murray revealed that discussions with further players broke down.

However, he is not ruling out bolstering his squad before the weekend.

“The tricky thing at the minute, I could sign a handful of of players, but they might not have the right ingredients,” he said.

“We looked at a few this week and there was a couple nearly done, but there was something which didn’t add up, be it character, ability or fitting into the squad.

“We’re hoping this week coming we can get a couple in.”

Sidelined striker Gregg Smith struck late as the Pilgrims secured a 1-0 victory against Park Avenue at the Jakemans Stadium back in September.

And now Boston will be looking to complete a National League North double over the strugglers, who currently sit in the drop zone.

The Pilgrims have a good record at the Horsfall Stadium, the scene of their 2010 UniBond Premier Play-off final victory.

As well as picking up seven points from their past three visits, United have only lost once in seven trips down Cemetery Road.

Kick off on Saturday will be at 3pm.