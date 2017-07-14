Murray is looking for long-term successes with Boston United

Adam Murray believes he has brought in exactly the right personnel for his Pilgrims project.

Defender Jordan Keane - who has been on the books of Stoke City, Alfreton Town, Nuneaton Town and Worcester City - became Boston’s latest recruit this week after signing an initial one-year deal.

The 23-year-old has the combination of youth, ability and ambition which Murray hopes will strengthen the club as part of his long-term plan.

“For me personally and the club, we want to be successful this season, but this is a project that we feel, with some young players we have, we can move forward over a period of time,”Murray said.

“That’s the plan.”

Recruiting the right personalities was key for the United boss in his summer rebuild, and he believes he has put together a squad he can be proud of both on and off the pitch.

He added: “We’ve got some good blokes we’ve kept from last year, and some good blokes we’ve brought in.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but I look across the dressing room and see people looking back at me that care.

“The type of players who go the extra yard for the football club but also the man sitting next to them. You can’t put a price on that.

“Two weeks in and seeing the camaraderie we’ve got, we’ve got something to build on.

“We’ve got a lot of work still to put in, we’ve not really scratched the surface yet.

“But everyone’s fighting for a starting place at Southport away.”

However, one player who won’t be part of his plans is winger Pearson Mwanyogo.

The summer signing joined from Solihull Moors, but due to a family bereavement his personal circumstances have changed and he has been allowed to leave.

“We’re a little bit gutted on that one,”Murray admitted.

“We had a lot of chats with Pearson and his family to make sure we got the right blend.

“Unfortunately, he had a loss in the family which altered his ability to commit to us.

“It was only right by him we didn’t hold him to ransom.

“We run a tight ship and a strict regime, so we made the call early.”

Meanwhile, Murray has welcomed Dave McCarthy to his coaching staff.

The former Mansfield Town youth coach joined Murray on the bench for Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Boston Town.

While the length of McCarthy’s role with the club is yet to be confirmed, he is helping Murray while assistant Karl Hawley continues his playing duties.

“Dave McCarthy has been working with the goalkeepers,” Murray said.

“I worked with Macca at Mansfield when I first took over.

“He’s played over 500 games at Conference North level and he’s giving us a hand at the minute. When Karl’s involved playing, sometimes you need that extra brain to pick.”