Murray keeps the faith as Boston United host Darlington

Adam Murray has stuck with the Boston United side which left Haughmond with a 5-0 win in their midweek FA Cup replay.

The Pilgrims boss hopes the same starting XI, which ended the side’s three-game streak without victory, can deliver the goods again as United host Darlington.

The Pilgrims’ last league win came in their previous home contest in the competition when Jay Rollins’ stoppage-time finish saw Boston beat North Ferriby 2-1.

United will be without Harry Vince as he serves the final match of his three-game ban, while Taron Hare and Tyrell Waite have both moved out on loan to Gainsborough Trinity and Matlock Town respectively.

Darlo currently sit 11th in the National League North table, five points and six places ahead of United.

Prior to their 3-0 FA Cup dismissal at home to South Shields, victory over FC United - ending a seven-game winless run in the league - and a goalless draw with Leamington saw the Quakers pick up four points from two league games.

But prior to that they claimed just two from five, a far cry from the form which saw them miss out on the play-offs last season after acquiring the required amount of points but not seats.

Darlington - whose squad includes ex-Pilgrims Liam Marrs and David Ferguson - did the double over Boston last season, a convincing 4-1 win in the North East followed up with a 2-1 success at the Jakemans Stadium.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Wakefield, Yeomans, McGuire, Keane, McGowan, Rollins, Broadhead, Smith, Thomas, Clifton.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Hemmings, Chapman, Hawley, Beatson.

DARLO: Bartlett, Marrs, Ferguson, Turnbull, Collins, Galbraith, Thompson, Wheatley, Caron, Cartman, Dawson.

SUBS: Scott, Vaulks, Saunders, Gillies, Wilczynski.

REF: Dean Watson.

