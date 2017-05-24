Murray makes his mark with quartet

Adam Murray was in buoyant mood after unveiling his first summer signings.

The Boston United boss fought of competition from higher-level clubs to land midfielder Jamie McGuire and centre back Jack Cowgill.

And with the addition of former Gainsborough Trinity duo George Willis and Bradley Beatson, the Pilgrims boss is beginning to shape his squad.

McGuire, 33, has previously played for Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town, and will combine his United duties with his coaching role within the Stags’ youth system.

“He had offers from League Two clubs but has chosen a pathway that leads him to choose a part-time option now,”Murray said.

“He’s a leader of men with fantastic experience and I am over the moon he choose us to move forward with his journey.”

Twenty-year-old Cowgill stands at 6ft 2ins, and has signed a contract after joining from Barnsley.

He has also spent time on loan with Braintree Town in the National League and briefly featured for National League North champions AFC Fylde.

“It’s definitely a coup for us to land a player of Jack’s calibre,” Murray added.

“He was in demand from clubs higher up the pyramid but he has turned down those advances to join our project at Boston United.

“We are delighted to have him here.”

United have also brought in Willis, 21, and Beatson, 20, but will have to pay Trinity compensation for the duo as they are under the age of 24.

Adam Chapman has also pledged himself to the Pilgrims next season after agreeing a deal offered by Murray.

He joins Tom Batchelor, Harry Vince, Gregg Smith, Jack Broadhead, Liam Adams and Jan Yeomans on the playing squad.

However, Player of the Year Jay Rollins has rejected a new United contract.

Last season’s leading scorer was offered a new deal at the end of the campaign, but he has told club officials he sees his future away from the Jakemans Stadium.

However, because he is under the age of 24, United can expect compensation from whichever club signs the attacker.

Rollins, 22, joined the club from Armthorpe Welfare in the summer of 2015 and made 75 appearances, scoring 18 goals.

Twelve of those goals came last season as he topped the club’s scoring charts.

Rollins was also named the Pilgrims’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and BUSA Player of the Year after the final home game of the campaign.

Also on the move are Lewis Hilliard and Colby Bishop, who will both leave the club following discussions with Murray.