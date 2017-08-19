Murray pleads for patience, but tells his Boston United squad to enjoy Chorley win

Adam Murray has told his Boston United squad to enjoy their 2-0 win over Chorley tonight - because focus turns to Spennymoor Town tomorrow.

Ashley Hemmings and Kabongo Tshimanga found the net as the Pilgrims made it two wins from two at home with a comfortable 2-0 win this afternoon.

But with Tuesday’s arrival of Spennymoor signalling the first of three games in a week, Murray says focus must quickly turn to keeping this home record going.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know the turnaround is very quick,” he added.

“We have to focus on the next game and move on quickly.

“We’ll be back in Monday and go again.

Jack Cowgill.

“But we’ll enjoy this hour, it’s a very good three points against a very good team.

“We’re pleased with that.”

Victory meant United started their season with back-to-back home wins for the first time since 1999, when the club went on to lift the Dr Martens Trophy.

But Murray has warned the fans not to suddenly expect history to repeat itself.

Instead, he asked them to be patient with a young squad he believes can grow into eventual challengers.

“It’s funny. We’ve won two out of four and now it’s not a bad start,” he said.

“The big thing for me, and the message I want to get across to everybody, is that it’s impossible to take a team who nearly got relegated, with so many changes, and then all of a sudden go and win the league by 20 points.

“This is a process that everybody’s got to be patient with. If we are patient and stick to our game plan then we’ll be ok.”

United’s victory signalled their first clean sheet of the National League North Campaign, something Murray described as ‘more pleasing than the three points’.

But his day wasn’t without a setback, Jack Cowgill pulling his hamstring in the warm-up and being replaced by Tom Batchelor.

Cowgill will miss Tuesday’s arrival of Spennymoor due to suspension, but Murray hopes he will be ready to face FC United on Saturday and Nuneaton next Monday.

He added: “We had a bit of a setback in the warm-up with Jack pulling his hamstring, but Batch come in and I thought he was outstanding.

“It’s unfortunate for Jack and hope it’s nothing serious.

“We want him back for next weekend.”