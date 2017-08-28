Murray proud of his Pilgrims’ character, but calls for Boston to be united

Adam Murray said he was proud of his Pilgrims after they fought back to earn a draw against Nuneaton Town.

When sub Mitchell Glover broke the deadlock in the 89th minute, Boston United looked to be heading for their third straight defeat.

But three minutes later Brad McGowan - one of two players sent off in Saturday’s defeat at FC United - volleyed home from close range to earn a share of the spoils.

“I’m proud of them tonight,” Murray said.

“There can be a lot of bitter people about and say it’s an excuse, but some of those players went nearly 45 minutes with nine men on Saturday.

“It was a hot day Saturday and the same again today two days later.

“To go a goal down in the 89th minute and turn it around takes a hell of a lot of character.

“The boys will take positive from today.”

Murray also believes that being the side to grab the late equaliser, rather than concede it, gives his side a huge mental boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

“I think it was huge. To go 89 minutes after losing two games, you can feel sorry for yourselves, but credit to the players,” he added.

“To nick a goal was a credit to them.

“It would be easy to go under and feel we’re having bad time, but we didn’t. We got a point and that waas fully deserved.”

Three of United’s next four matches are away from the Jakemans Stadium.

But Murray has called on the club’s players and supporters to show an act of unity, after hearing negative comments aimed at his players during the contest.

He believes that with the vocal backing of the home support, his squad can improve more rapidly.

Murray said: “When the rub of the green starts going our way the boys will play with confidence, the way we want them to.

“Because the atmosphere’s so tense people are getting rid of the ball as quickly as they can.

“People have to feel confident to take a risk, and if they don’t feel confident in their own environment they will get rid of it.

We are where we are at the minute. People coming out with comments to the players within a minute of the game, it’s negative.

“You can sense the tension in the players and I don’t know what benefit they’ll get from it.

“You’ve got a young group, they’ve lost two on the bounce.

“They need confidence. If you don’t like something fine, shout about it after the game, to your mate in the pub or to me, I’ve got big enough shoulders to take it. But don’t take it out on the players.

“If we want to progress we have to be one.”