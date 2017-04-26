Murray reveals Boston United’s blueprint for success

Adam Murray has revealed the blueprint he believes will turn Boston United into promotion challengers.

After securing safety in the National League North, the Pilgrims boss is turning his attention to his first full campaign at the Jakemans Stadium.

And in order to turn the club from also rans into contenders, he has revealed he will:

l Complete his transfer dealings ahead of pre-season.

l Continue to train outside of the county to aid recruitment.

l Turn York Street into an uncompromising venue which will unsettle opponents.

Murray - who has already told Marcus Marshall, Jason St Juste, Waide Fairhurst and Michael Emery they have no future at the club - is adamant that his transfer dealings need to be arranged as quickly as possible, so his squad can get the full benefit of a pre-season together.

And he has also moved training away from the town to make the club more appealing to players based further afield.

“Pre-season starts on June 24 and I’ll have 99.9% of my players in on that first day,” Murray said.

“Recruitment isn’t tough. We’re surrounded by good areas to get players from.

“We’ve moved training from Sleaford over towards the M1, which makes it a lot easier for players to get to.”

During his career, Murray has played against United at York Street, and believes the club and fans must work together to make the place the compromising venue he remembers.

He continued: “A lot of work needs to go on in the summer in terms of recruitment in order to bring the team forward, but I don’t want us to be a soft touch.

“When I came to Boston the trip did your head in. It wore you out.

“But you use that to your benefit.

“We need to make this a place where people are beaten before they get off the bus.”