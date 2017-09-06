Murray says ‘disgraceful’ reaction from North Ferriby bench led to Vince’s dismissal

Adam Murray believes that a ‘disgraceful’ reaction from the North Ferriby bench played its part in Harry Vince being sent off last night.

Jay Rollins scored a brace as Boston United secured a 2-1 win over the Villagers in stoppage time last.

But there had already been fireworks in the second half as Vince - who had only joined the game six minutes earlier - was shown a straight red card for a heavy lunge.

In between the challenge and sending off both squads became embroiled in a shoving match on the turf, which led to Ferriby assistant manager Darryn Stamp being sent from the dug-out.

And Murray believes that it was this reaction which helped sway referee James Bell to make his decision.

“I think their reaction is desgraceful to be honest,” Murray said.

Adam Murray.

“Their coaching staff was on the pitch, which I think’s pulled the referee to make the decision he has.”

Vince’s dismissal was United’s fifth red in nine games this season, but Murray believes the wet conditions played their part in his midfielder’s early exit.

“I said it when I first put Vinno in the team last season, his heart’s bigger than he is,” Murray added.

“His pride and passion for the club is bigger than he is as a human being, and because he wants to do so well he’s so committed.

“The conditions haven’t helped. He’s come off the ground but the conditions have sent him through.

“Is it a red card? I’ll have to see it again.”

Boston dominated the contest but left it late to seal the three points, ending their four-game winless streak against the side propping up the table.

Murray pulled his hamstring sprinting down the touchline to celebrate his side’s late winner, but later conceded that the pain was worth it.

“I think we’ve scored two very good goals and, with all due respect to North Ferriby, we could have had 10,” the manager added.

“That epitomises where we’ve been in the last couple of weeks. We dominated the game and go in at half time behind.

“We’ve done everything apart from put the ball in the back of the net, and that’s the bit we’re trying to remedy.

“I have to pass the credit to the players because they keep going.

“We don’t have anyone in the squad who’s not giving 110 per cent for the cause and we thoroughly deserved to win.

“It was a performance full of passion and pride and I couldn’t have asked for more.”