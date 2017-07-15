Murray says his Pilgrims will be set for a real ‘eye opener’ against Barrow

Boston United’s young squad are set for a real ‘eye-opener’ when they face Barrow this afternoon.

Today’s pre-season friendly not only sees two old rivals meet once again, it will also pit Adam Murray against his former Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox.

And he reckons that the chance to pit his side against a robust higher-level opposition is exactly what the club needs.

Following two warm-up wins - a 3-0 success at Boston Town and a 1-0 Lincs Senior Cup victory at Lincoln United - Murray is excited by the prospect of seeing how his side will compete against a National League outfit.

“I can’t wait for it to be honest,” he confessed.

“It will be a totally different game to the ones we’ve played so far.

“I’ve played in Paul’s teams before, so I know what’s coming.

“It’ll be an eye-opener, and some of our lads who have come from Football League teams probably haven’t noticed real nitty gritty football yet.

“But they’re going to get that on Saturday.”

Boston are yet to concede a goal since their summer rebuild, but Murray is adamant that today’s match will offer him a better indication of aspects he will need to work on with his squad.

He added: “It will ask us a lot of question, but we’ll come out of that knowing what we have to work on.

“It’s going to a be a proper game.

“We’re going to have to be tactically right, but I feel we’ve got some of the players to cause them problems.

“The two games we’ve had, you’ve seen that quality.”

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.