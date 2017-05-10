Murray shows ruthless streak as he aims to turn Boston United into winners

Adam Murray believes he needed to be ruthless with his summer clearout in order to turn Boston United from relegation battlers to survivors.

The Pilgrims boss has released 11 squad members, and is waiting to see whether further players will accept new terms put to them.

“This is a ruthless part of the job, but some of these players have had nine or 10 months to show they should get another contract,” Murray told The Standard.

“We want the best players we can.”

Goalkeepers Ross Durrant and Michael Emery, defenders Joe Maguire, Courtney Wildin, Nat Brown and Ben Gordon, midfielders Callum Chippendale, Marcus Marshall, Jason St Juste and Shane Clarke and striker Waide Fairhurst have all been told they have no future at the Jakemans Stadium.

Murray has offered Tom Batchelor, Kalern Thomas, Jan Yeomans, Adam Chapman, Jay Rollins and Liam Adams the chance to return, also giving long-term injury trio Grant Roberts, Joe Burgess and Herve Pepe-Ngoma pre-season opportunities.

Gregg Smith, Jack Broadhead and Harry Vince remain under contract, while the club is yet to make comment on the futures of Lewis Hilliard and Colby Bishop.