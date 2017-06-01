Murray ‘understands’ what Boston United needs - Newton

David Newton believes Adam Murray is the right man to make the Pilgrims’ budget go a long way.

The Boston United chairman admits that he won’t be able to provide his manager with the kind of cash that other clubs in the National League North will be enjoying next season.

However, he reckons Murray has a savvy approach to spending, as well as an eye for additional ways to bring out the best from his squad.

“I like him, he understands what a football club needs,” Newton said of Murray. “He’s interested in the whole club.

“He’s very thorough. He goes through ther whole gambit, not just football but psychology and nutrition.

“We’re going to have a good season next year and, if we don’t, it won’t be through a lack of trying.

“The game’s changed massively and you need to be a bit smarter.

“We haven’t got the biggest budget in the league so we need to be smart about how we use that money.”

Newton has also spoken about his decision to part company with former manager Dennis Greene in December.

Greene had guided the Pilgrims to back-to-back play-off spots, but he couldn’t replicate that last season, with the club struggling in the bottom half of the table.

“A few months ago it felt really negative, things weren’t going in the right direction,” the chairman added.

“But Adam’s stabilised the team, we know what we need to do for next season.

“The new stadium will go ahead this year and I think there’s lots to be positive about.

“Adam is a different character. Dennis did achieve a lot for us, and we’re thankful for that.

“But Adam is a different character and will play a different style of football.”