Murray vows to wield the axe again after slamming Curzon performance

Adam Murray says there will be more Boston United departures as he begins his summer rebuild.

The Pilgrims boss had already announced that seven players would have no future at the club before today’s final National League North game of the season.

But after seeing his side conclude the campaign with a lacklustre 4-2 defeat at Curzon Ashton, the manager finished a scathing attack on the performance by stating more players will soon be shown the door.

“There’s been a lot of players leave this week, and I’ve just been honest with the players in the dressing room, there’s going to be a lot more leaving,” he said.

“The standards are nowhere near what I expect.”

Joe Maguire, Callum Chippendale, Courtney Wildin, Waide Fairhurst, Marcus Marshall, Jason St Juste and Michael Emery had all previously been told that they will have to search for new clubs in the close season, and none of the seven featured today.

Matthew Warburton’s brace and goals from Jonathan Hunt and Ryan Hall sunk United this afternoon, with consolations coming courtesy of Daniel Shaw’s own goal and Kark Hawley’s late finish.

Turning his attention to the performance, Murray added: “It was not the finish I wanted but, if I’m being totally honest, it was what we expected.

“What you saw today was a summary of the team that’s represented Boston United for the majority of the season.

“I won’t criticise the lads too much because that group of players in there have actually kept the club in the league. The team I inherited was going down.

“But it’s nowhere near good enough and it won’t be happening again.

“These supporters don’t deserve to watch performances like that. It’s half-hearted, going through the motions, and I’m glad I can put it to bed.”

As well as promising sweeping changes this summer, Murray did take time out to praise two of his players this afternoon.

Teenager Liam Adams, making just his second senior start, and Josh Burgess - who made his first appearance since breaking his foot in October - both got the thumbs up.

Murray added: “From what I’ve seen today and, in his attitude towards his rehab and work rate , he’s been fantastic,” he said of Burgess.

“And for 45 minutes he looked fantastic. He blew up at half time but he’s been out for a long time and we expected that.

“But he’s done himself no harm

“I think Liam Adams was a joy to watch today.

“He ran around, he cares and two assists - superb.”