Murray wants new signings in at Boston United before Northolme battle

Adam Murray is hoping to make additions to his Boston United squad ahead of New Year’s Day’s clash at Gainsborough Trinity.

“We need a little bit of control, whether that’s an experienced head or a younger head,” said Murray, who confirmed he had already made approaches to players who he preferred not to name.

“We need someone to control the game.

“I’m a big believer that you should control the game, what we’re seeing at the minute is an effective way of picking points up, but it’s a long way from where I want to be.”

Following Boxing Day’s 1-1 draw against the Blues, the two sides will do it all over again on Sunday (KO 3pm).

Murray added: “I think the plan of action when I came into the club was to stabilise it, put some structure into it and make it a team that’s hard to beat and constantly competitive in games.

“I want to build on that and make us better.

“We’re looking at a couple of players to come in and make us better, to help the lads and to make them better and the team better.”