Murray welcomes quartet of signings as Boston United make it eight new recruits

Adam Murray believes his quartet of new signings will bring excitement, goals, solidity and a winning mentality to the Jakemans Stadium.

Full back Taron Hare became the Pilgrims’ eighth summer arrival on Tuesday after making the switch from North Ferriby United.

Pearson Mwanyogo.

Boston and the Villagers have agreed a compensation package following the 20-year-old’s move across the Humber.

“Taron is a player we believe fits what we are trying to build,” boss Murray said.

“He has had a good grounding and he is young and hungry to push on in his own career and to help our club progress.

“He played close to 40 games last season in the league above and, at the age of 20, that will stand him in good stead moving forward.

Taron Hare.

“He is a right-back with good presence but can also play on the opposite side or at centre-back.

“He is very excited about the growth of the club and the pull of our fantastic support was a big factor in him deciding to join us over other offers. I am very grateful for the chairman’s backing to bring Taron onboard.”

Right-sided player James Clifton, 25, has joined United from Nuneaton, and has previously played for Oxford City and Brackley Town, with whom he won the Southern League and reached the National League North play-off final.

Murray added: “He’s a player that brings experience of what it takes to be successful in this league.

Tyrell Waite.

“He’s someone that is multi-functional and can play comfortably anywhere down the right-hand side.

“He has a hunger to achieve and really wants to be part of what we are trying to build.

“James will add quality and knowledge to a growing and youthful squad.”

Murray is also excited about the arrival of former Solihull Moors winger Pearson Mwanyogo.

The 24-year-old Malawi-born attacker scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for Evo-Stik Division One South outfit Gresley FC before his move to Damson Park.

“Pearson went to a League 2 club on trial during last season, but Solihull pipped them to his signature,” Murray said.

“It did not quite work out for him at Solihull, but he is hungry to prove a point.

“He’s an exciting winger who wants to go past people and create and score goals.

“Pearson is a skilful player who endeavours to get people off their seats and it gives us another attacking threat.”

Completing the quartet of signings is ex-Kidderminster Harriers attacker Tyrell Waite.

“I am over the moon to get him onboard because it took a lot of hard work,” said Murray of the 22-year-old former Notts County striker.

“He’s a player who played a lot of games in a very good team last season. He is naturally a centre forward but played all last season as a wide man, so he gives us good attacking options.

“He will bring good technical ability with pace, power and presence in the attacking third.”