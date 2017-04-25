Murray wields the axe! Quartet told they don’t have futures at Boston United

Adam Murray has told four of his Pilgrims they are no-longer in his plans.

Goalkeeper Michael Emery, wingers Marcus Marshall and Jason St Juste and striker Waide Fairhurst are all free to find new clubs.

The quartet will all be out of contract in the summer and have been told they are not in the manager’s long-term plans at Boston United.

Meanwhile, Alex Simmons has returned to Lincoln City after his loan spell came to an end, while Courtney Wildin’s loan at Corby Town has also concluded.

The quartet who are set to be released look unlikely to feature in United’s final match of the season at Curzon Ashton on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Boston have won their previous two matches at the Tameside Stadium 2-0 and another win would see them leapfrog their hosts into 14th.